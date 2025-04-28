Princess Anne surprises fans with injury free appearance despite recent setback

Princess Anne steps out with grace after new injury

Princess Anne was spotted with a walking stick on Sunday, making her way to support her daughter, Zara Tindall, at the Cirencester Park horse trials.

Despite the need for the walking aid, the 74-year-old royal appeared to walk without difficulty as she made her way to the event.

This outing comes just weeks after the Princess Royal was seen hobbling at the Easter Sunday church service, relying on an umbrella for support.

Initially, her condition was unclear, but sources later confirmed that the injury was due to a 'bit of a bruised leg' sustained at Gatcombe Park just before Easter.

Royal photographers James Whatling shared with Hello!magazine: 'She was strolling around, no signs at all of any injury. She walked all the way out to the cross-country course and then all the way back.'

In addition to supporting her daughter, Princess Anne was joined at the event by her former daughter-in-law, Autumn Phillips, who continues to maintain a close relationship with the Royal Family despite her divorce from Anne's son, Peter, in 2021.