Prince William moves on, leaving Harry in rearview mirror

Prince Harry and William keep the cold shoulder going.

The chances of a royal reconciliation between Prince Harry and Prince William are looking slimmer than ever.

Despite once expressing "huge compassion" for his brother and father — whom he famously described as "trapped within the system" during his bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview, Harry now finds himself increasingly isolated, sources say.

Since their dramatic exit from royal life in 2020, Harry and Meghan Markle have aired a series of grievances against the Royal Family through high-profile interviews, their Netflix docuseries, and Harry’s explosive memoir, Spare.

He thought he could carve out a new path and still mend ties eventually, one source shared with The Times. But William has accepted the situation and isn’t looking back.

Prince Harry is struggling to find direction as his feud with Prince William grows colder, insiders have claimed.

"How ironic that Harry feels trapped," a source told The Times. "He doesn’t seem to have any more idea of what to do with himself now than when he left."

The deep freeze between the brothers was impossible to ignore last summer, when Harry returned to Britain for their uncle Lord Robert Fellowes’ funeral.

Despite the family gathering, sources said the princes didn’t exchange a single word and pointedly sat apart underlining just how fractured their relationship has become.

While William appears to have firmly moved on, Harry, once determined to forge a new path.