Palace confirms major news about Princess Anne after painful injury

Princess Anne continues to uphold her title of the hardest working royal despite a major setback in her health.

The Princess Royal, who raised concerns after she suffered a new injury in her leg, is set to attend two major events on Monday, Buckingham Palace confirmed.

As Chancellor of the University of London, King Charles’ sister will be attending the Graduation Ceremony at the Barbican Centre, Silk Street, London.

Moreover, she will also be making an appearance at the Seventieth Anniversary Reception at Sense Touchbase Pears as patron of Sense, The National Deafblind and Rubella Association.

The second venue is located at 750 Bristol Road, Selly Oak, Birmingham, West Midlands, which means that Anne would have to make the journey of more than two hours to be able to present at both events.

The update comes after DailyMail’s Royal Editor, Rebecca English, revealed that Anne suffered a nasty injury following an “incident” at her estate in Gatcombe Park.

The 74-year-old was suffering from a “bruised leg” as a result of an accident which took place a few days prior to the Easter church service last week. Anne was seen leaning on her large umbrella for support as she made an effort to get in the church as quickly as possible.

Royal fans had noted that the Princess were “hobbling in pain” causing concerns just 10 months after her hospitalisation due to a concussion. However, a source revealed that Anne “as ever, she just keeps going without fuss or fanfare”.

Since the injury, Anne has represented King Charles at the 110th Anniversary of the Gallipoli Campaign for Anzac Day.