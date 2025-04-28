American rapper Flo Milli welcomes her first baby: 'I got you forever'

American rapper Flo Milli shares first picture of her new born baby

American rapper Flo Milli, whose real name is Tamia Monique Carter, is over the moon as she welcomes someone truly special into her life: her newborn baby.

The 25-year-old TikTok sensation announced the exciting news on Friday, April 25, revealing that she has given birth to her first child, a son, whose name is not revealed yet.

The new mother took to Instagram to celebrate the moment, posting an adorable photo with a playful caption that read, "& yall bett not play bout yall internet nephew."

In the snapshot, she was seen lying on the hospital bed while cradling her newborn baby, dressed in just a diaper and knitted socks, close to her heart.

The platinum-selling rapper, who first rose to fame with her viral 2018 single Beef FloMix and its 2019 follow-up In the Party, was quickly met with loads of love and congratulatory messages from fans and fellow artists alike.

The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey, who welcomed her first child, son Halo, in January 2024 with ex-partner DDG, commented, "Congratulations, beautyyy [celebratory emoji]."

SZA added a heartfelt message with red heart emojis: "Awwww he’s gorgeous and perfect I can TELL [emotional emoji] congratulations!"

Latto, known for her hit Big Mama, chimed in, simply saying, "Congrats Floskiii."

A day after breaking the baby arrival news, Flo Milli treated her followers with another sweet snap of her baby boy with his face kept private.

"The best feeling, I got you forever," she captioned the black and white Instagram Stories on Saturday, April 26, adding a blue heart emoji.