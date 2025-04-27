Liz Hurley sees ‘strong future’ with Billy Ray Cyrus

Liz Hurley believes she has a strong future with Billy Ray Cyrus.

A source spilled to The Sun that the current couple reconnected last year when Billy turned to Liz for help as his third marriage crumbled.

An insider said, “Everyone is saying Billy and Liz are world’s apart, but actually they are very similar.”

“They have a lot in common and have the same interests,” remarked a source.

The insider explained, “Billy is also very much her type - he has a real twinkle in his eye and a naughty streak that she can’t resist.”

For the unversed, Liz and Billy reportedly confirmed their relationship on Easter Sunday with loved-up post on Instagram. The pair first met in 2022 while working in a movie, Christmas In Paradise.

Liz, who has a history of dating troubled men like Hugh Grant and Shane, might know that Billy “isn’t perfect,” but she would like to follow her heart.

“He really reminds her of Shane Warne, they have a very similar energy about them,” said a confidante close to the actress and model.

The source mentioned, “Liz has a really good time with Billy they share a lot of laughs and he is a real flirt, which she loves.”

“Shane was the love of her life and it has taken her years to be able to move on but she finally feels like she is able to,” continued an insider.

The source however pointed out, “Billy isn’t perfect and neither was Shane but Liz truly believes they have a strong future together.”

“She is nearly 60 and deep down does want to share her life with someone and settle down,” remarked an insider.

Meanwhile, another source added, “Everyone is saying he could be the one, so don’t be surprised if she marries again.”