Georgia Harrison expecting first baby after finding love with Jack Stacey

The couple met on a dating app just ten months ago

Georgia Harrison has announced she is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Jack Stacey.

The Love Island star,30, took to Instagram on Saturday to share the exciting news, revealing that she and Jack, 33, are preparing to welcome their baby in November 2025.

Sharing radiant photos of her growing bump, Georgia wrote: 'We have been keeping a secret. Me and Jack are having a baby! Due November 2025, we can not wait to welcome this little one into the world and embrace all the joy and love he or she will bring.'

'I still can't believe I have finally got everything I ever wanted and I could not be more grateful...And just like that, two are about to become three.'

Georgia also opened up about her pregnancy in interviews with OK!Magazine and The Daily Mirror.

The couple, who met on a dating app just ten months ago, now live together and are eagerly preparing for their new chapters as parents.