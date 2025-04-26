Jessie J reveals heartbreaking moment when she felt utterly alone

Despite the heartache, Jessi did not cancel any of her acoustic shows in LA during that period

Jessie J bravely opened up about the emotional toll of losing a baby in 2021, calling the experience the 'loneliest' of her life.

The singer, who later welcomed her son Sky with boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman in May 2023, shared the pain and isolation of her miscarriage were unlike anything she'd ever felt in a candid interview with Elle magazine.

'I have never felt more alone, 'Jessie confessed, reflecting on the six days when she knew her baby had passed, but it was still inside her.'

When I found out that baby had no heartbeat- I am sure I can speak for all women, even if they have people around them-it's such a lonely feeling. I have never felt more alone.'

She continued, describing those agonizing days: 'For those six days, when I knew the baby had gone but it was still inside me...it was the saddest, loneliest time, it's letting go of something you have dreamt of that now is not going to happen.'

The experience inspired her emotional comeback single, No Secrets. When she became pregnant with Sky, Jessie admitted she was 'terrified' she might lose him too, a reflection of the trauma she had endured.