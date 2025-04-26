Tina Fey sets ‘Golden Girls’ remake rumours straight with Amy Poehler

Tina Fey breaks silence on ‘Golden Girls’ reboot speculations with Amy Poehler

Tina Fey has finally addressed the rumours that Hollywood’s favourite comedic duos – her and Amy Poehler are giving their twist to The Golden Girls in a remake.

The 54-year-old actress was asked about the rumours at the premiere of her upcoming Netflix comedy, The Four Seasons.

The Mean Girls alum was shown a poster which had Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Lisa Kudrow, and her picture together, with The Golden Girls written on it, with a premiere date for June 2024.

Talking about the allegedly fake poster, Fey told Entertainment Weekly, "Oh, this. I did know about this. I like that this was fooling people. Like, why would we ever take a picture where Amy and Lisa Kudrow are in costume, but we're not?"

Fey added, "If this fooled you, you might be a Boomer. And if you're Gen X, and this fooled you, go to a hospital. I would never touch this. This is too perfect. The original is ... those ladies can't be touched."

The original Golden Girls series starred Bea Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty and aired from 1985 to 1992.

Speaking of a potential reboot, the show’s creator, Susan Harris, told the outlet that there were no plans, back in 2017. "They've wanted to do Golden Girls the Musical and re-do Golden Girls, and we've always said no because Golden Girls would not be Golden Girls without that cast."