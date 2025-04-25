Meghan Markle pays off 'old debt' with surprise gift to loyal ally

Meghan Markle has extended a heartfelt gesture to British TV presenter Alex Beresford years after a heated television moment that made international headlines.

The Duchess of Sussex recently surprised Beresford with a jar of her new 'As Ever' jam, part of her upcoming lifestyle brand, along with an affordable stuffed octopus for his newborn daughter.

The ITV presenter shared the gifts with his followers on social media, thanking Meghan for the thoughtful package.

The friendly exchange comes over four years after Beresford made waves by defending Meghan during a tense episode of Good Morning Britain.

Back in 2021, Beresford challenged host Piers Morgan over his relentless criticism of the Duchess following her explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The confrontation led to Morgan famously walking off the set during a live broadcast, a clip that quickly went viral and sparked widespread debate.

At the time, Beresford spoke out about the importance of fair representation and the impact of racial bias in media.

Meghan's gesture appears to acknowledge his support and may mark a subtle effort to reconnect with allies who stood by her during challenging moments.

The Duchess has reportedly been sending her new products to a select circle of friends and supporters.