Justin Bieber shocks fan with ‘stressful POV’ amid paparazzi chaos: Watch

Justin Bieber laid bare the harsh realities of fame with a disturbing video, which he filmed himself.

The 31-year-old pop icon stunned his fans by sharing a harrowing first-person point of view, offering an eye-opening glimpse into the intense media scrutiny he endured over the years.

In the video, filmed with his phone’s rear camera, the Favorite Girl singer and his wife, Hailey Bieber, can be seen walking down a dimly lit path towards a black van only to be bombarded by a barrage of white camera flashes.

While flanked by his security team, the Lonely singer pauses and turns to capture the overwhelming 360-degree swarm of paparazzi surrounding him.

At one point, a team member shines a flashlight directly into the photographers’ lenses in an attempt to deter them while also urging them to step back and leave. Despite his security team’s best efforts to intervene, the flashes persist unabated.

The Off My Face singer captioned the video with a simple yet powerful statement, "This has to stop."

Fans flooded the comments section with respect and sympathy for the singer, while sparking outrage at the relentless treatment of the star, calling for change.

"Keep filming from your perspective and show the world that this should be illegal!" one commenter urged.

"Dang I think this is the first celeb pov of paparazzi we’ve gotten… really does show the perspective," another fan remarked, clearly shaken.

"To think this has been happening to you since you were 13 is just absolutely insane.." a third user wrote, visibly appalled.

"The POV is so stressful to watch. Breaks my heart," one person noted, while a fifth user chimed in, saying, "My anxiety just shot up watching this."

Bieber’s latest encounter with paparazzi came a few weeks after he confronted some cameramen in Palm Springs earlier this month, where he voiced concerns over the lack of respect for personal space.