Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for making 'disastrous' decisions

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been blasted for their alleged unwise decisions in pursuit of financial gain.

A friend of Princess Diana, also a writer of several books, flayed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their alleged blunders.

In a new interview with The Daily Telegraph, Tina Brown called out the former Suits star over her TV show With Love, Meghan, saying she "looks ridiculous."

In her scathing review, the royal expert claimed that the irony is that Harry “really misses being a prince” but now looks like a “disaster tourist” when he arrives at the scene of events.

Brown went on sharing her thoughts about the Duke's future with the royal family, saying he will never return to the royal family.

Asked about the royals, Brown, whose best-selling royal books include The Palace Papers and The Diana Chronicles, responded as saying: "There is still a Harry-shaped hole in the royal family, but I don’t think that hole’s going to close. It’s a pity, because that’s all they lack, that bit of sizzle coming out.

She continued: "What’s unfortunate is that Harry is the most talented in the family at human relations, like his mother.”

She went on admitting: "He really knows how to play the role of the prince. I think he really likes it. That’s what’s so ironic. For a bit he thought he didn’t because the palace is boring and oppressive and so on."

She continued: "Now he’s had a few years doing it without them, I think he really misses being a prince because he was good at it."

Speaking about Harry and Meghan’s attempts to rally humanitarian support after the wildfires that devastated Los Angeles in January, Brown echoed the views of actress Justine Bateman, saying: “You become a disaster tourist.”

‘“Unfortunately, his appetite—their appetite—for money made him make disastrous decisions. The disastrous decision of the book was very hard to return from. I think the Oprah [Winfrey] interview was the most gratuitously stupid move. There wasn’t any money in it. The relationship between the brothers sounds like it’s very hard to repair. I think Harry would make it up, but I don’t think William can.”