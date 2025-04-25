George Clooney slammed by Megyn Kelly amid ‘journalist’ argument

George Clooney receives response from Megyn Kelly

George Clooney has never been one to hold back, and this time, he’s found himself in a headline-worthy back-and-forth with none other than Megyn Kelly.

The friendly fire kicked off during his sit-down with Patti LuPone for Variety's Broadway Actors on Actor*, where the actor took a moment to address some of the jabs he’s received—particularly from Kelly.

“I don’t care much in terms of what they say,” Clooney said while discussing the criticism he’s faced for his political views.

He pointed to Kelly directly, saying, “You see Megyn Kelly, who’s come out and said I’m not a journalist. I didn’t say I was a journalist.”

Clooney’s comments came in reference to his Broadway adaptation of Good Night, and Good Luck, where he plays legendary journalist Edward R. Murrow. The production ends with a montage featuring real clips of various figures—including Kelly—whose past words are used without narration or editorializing.

“I’ve at least been to Darfur and Sudan and the Congo and been shot at to try to get stories out. I’m not quite sure what she’s done to be a journalist,” Clooney added.

“Having said that, we only show her words in this play. We don’t tell people what to think. It’s not out of context. We don’t manipulate it. We literally just go, ‘These are your words.’”

Cue Megyn Kelly, who, let’s just say, didn’t exactly take that lying down. On the April 23 episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, she opened her broadcast with a fiery 11-minute clapback that left no stone unturned.

“He’s starring in a play about Edward R. Murrow because Clooney fancies himself a journalist, you see, and has lots of thoughts on how journalists need to do journalism,” she began, before launching into a takedown of Clooney’s 2023 New York Times op-ed that called for President Biden to step aside.

“That’s not journalism, George — it’s cowardice and naked partisanship. You’re not fooling anyone,” Kelly said.

“So now he’s starring in his Broadway show … by the way, what’s the matter, George? Are the Hollywood roles getting a little hard to come by as you age and get decidedly more smug and self congratulatory? I’m just asking!”

And because no sparring match is complete without a few extra punches, Kelly also took aim at Clooney’s stage partner, Patti LuPone, labeling her “Broadway’s biggest and oldest bully.”