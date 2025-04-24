Ben Affleck says his kids 'don't censor their criticism' of his movies

Ben Affleck's three kids have no problem telling him his movies are 'terrible'

Ben Affleck may be an Oscar-winning actor, but his kids keep him humble.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live on April 23, the Accountant 2 star revealed that his three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner are brutally honest when it comes to his film career.

“My kids are very tough and they don’t censor their criticism,” said Affleck. “They’ll sit right next to me watching a movie and while it’s happening [say], ‘This is terrible. Why did you do this?’”

One movie that didn’t exactly win them over was Armageddon. Affleck said during the pandemic, he tried screening the 1998 sci-fi flick for his kids and instantly regretted it.

“Almost immediately, it was like, ‘What? What is this? This is so stupid,’” he recalled. “My son was like, ‘This doesn’t make sense.’ This is not a logic-based film!”

Luckily, The Accountant 2 got better reviews. “They liked it,” he said. “They were shocked as if I got lucky, like this magical accident happened and something I did was OK!”

Affleck previously opened up about teaching his kids the value of money. “My oldest two have jobs,” he shared during his recent appearance on Today with Jenna & Friends.

And when son Samuel asked for $6,000 sneakers? “I was like, ‘I have the money! You’re broke,’” Affleck joked. “You love your kids… but you do them a disservice if you don’t make them work for things.”