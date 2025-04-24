Emma Hemming Willis gives shocking health update

Bruce Willis wife Emma Willis shares rare insight into personal life

Emma Hemming Willis stunned her fans with shocking health update amid her unwavering support during Bruce Willlis ongoing battle with dementia.

The American model has made bombshell claim that she has undergone a major surgery recently.

The former Big Brother host took to Instagram Wednesday to share a carousal of pictures of herself lying in the hospital bed after the major procedure.

Revealing the cause of the surgery, the 49-year-old shared that she underwent keyhole heart surgery after the doctors found a hold in her heart which she apparently had since her birth but was 'blissfully unaware' of.

The TV presenter also mentioned that the surgical procedure took place at the Royal Brompton Hospital in London.

Emma expressed gratitude to her husband Matt for his staunch support during the difficult time and thanked the hospital staff who took good care of her.

She also named and praised some of the doctors who were on her medical team.

For the unversed, Emma has authored an upcoming book named, The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope and Yourself on the Caregiving Path.

Her first book which is a guide to caregiving and her learnings from her own caregiving journey after Die Hard actor's dementia diagnosis, is set to hit the bookstores September 9, 2025.