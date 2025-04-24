Chris Evans, Aubrey Plaza, Margaret Qualley's new film gets release date

Ethan Coen’s helmed forthcoming film set for world premiere at Cannas Film Festival

Chris Evans, Aubrey Plaza and Margaret Qualley are set to grace the silver screen later this year.

The Ethan Coen-directed dark comedy Honey Don’t is slated for premiere on August 22 in USA, Variety reported.

The film is about Honey O’Donahue, a small-town private investigator who delves into a series of strange deaths tied to a mysterious church.

Charlie Day and Billy Eichner also star in the project, with a script by Coen and Tricia Cook.

Honey Don’t is produced by Working Title and will have its world premiere at the 78th edition of Cannes Film Festival in the midnights section.

In a previous interview with i-D, the wife of Jack Antonoff opened up about her role in the film, saying, "Honey, she’s like honey, she’s skillful, she’s smooth, she is slipping in and out undetected."

The Substance actress revealed that she has to channel her original Scooby-Doo skills for the role "to be a little more suave than I am, more mysterious."

Discussing the female detective instincts, the Kinds of Kindness star added, "No girl needs to be taught how to be a detective. Women know what’s happening even when they don’t know what’s happening."

The film is produced by Coen, Cooke, Robert Graf, Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner.