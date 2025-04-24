Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck face major conflict after divorce settlement

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck stand on opposing ends for this major decision

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez cannot amicably come to a mutual decision after the proceedings of their divorce concluded.

The On The Floor hitmaker and the Gone Girl star are reportedly at odds over the sale of their $68 million home in Beverly Hills, California, which they put up on the market nine months ago.

At this point, Affleck is in favour of lowering the price down to wash his hands off the property, whereas, J.Lo is still holding out the hope for a buyer at their desire price, as per TMZ.

The outlet reported that there hasn’t been a serious interest in the property since the beginning of this year.

The Good Will Hunting actor and Lopez listed the mansion in July 2024, just before the singer filed for divorce in August.

The exes reportedly did get an offer for $64 million last September but the buyers pulled out of the deal.

The former couple purchased the 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms property for $60.85 million in June 2023, less than a year after they tied the knot.

However, as previously reported, the pair was never happy with the house.

An insider revealed earlier, “Ben never liked the house. It’s too far away from his kids.”

Lopez was also not a fan, as the house was “too big for her.”