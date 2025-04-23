Princess Isabella blends tradition and tech in striking birthday photo

Princess Isabella of Denmark, daughter of Queen Mary and King Frederik X, has made headlines by breaking with royal tradition in a refreshing modern way.

To mark her 18th birthday, the Danish Royal Family shared a striking new portrait of the young royal-showing her wearing her very first official tiara while casually holding an iPhone.

Captured by royal photographer Steen Evald, the image shows Isabella dressed in a regal tangerine gown by Danish designer Carina Grønning, complemented by a burgundy phone case that adds a touch of complementary flair, reported GB News.

The image blends royal elegance with the relatable essence of today's youth. Her tiara, a significant gift from her grandmother, Queen Margrethe, is rich in history and symbolism. Featuring diamonds and turquoise set in daisy-like floral patterns, the delicate gold bandeau is a nod to Queen Margrethe's nickname, 'Daisy.'

Originally crafted in the late 19th century, the piece once belonged to Crown Princess Margareta of Sweden and was passed down as a confirmation gift in 1920 to Princess Ingrid.

According to the palace, the tiara can also be disassembled and worn as a bracelet-adding versatility to its historic charm.



