BLACKPINK star trades Bruno Mars for Coldplay in epic ‘APT’ collab

Coldplay treated Korean fans to an epic performance of APT, sharing the stage with BLACKPINK star Rose, which sparked an inevitable Bruno Mars meme fest.

On Tuesday, April 22, the rock band shared a glimpse of the power-packed rendition on its official Instagram account, featuring its frontman, Chris Martin, and the 28-year-old K-pop sensation singing, dancing, and jumping on stage during the Coldplay Seoul concert.

Rose performing APT, a chart-topping hit originally a collaboration between her and Bruno Mars (whose real name is Peter Gene Hernandez), with Coldplay didn’t go unnoticed.

Fans were quick to poke fun at the "snub," joking about Rosé sharing their song with another band.

One user commented, "Bruno be like : When I was ur mannnnnnn!![teary laugh emoji]."

"Bruno Mars left group," another quipped while a third chimed in saying, "Bruno crying in the corner after Rose snub."

However, many lauded Coldplay and Rose’s performance, saying, "yeah this is too iconic."

"WHAT AN EPIC PERFORMANCE! [red heart and fire emoji]," added a second.

"JIN AND COLDPLAY? ROSÉ AND COLDPLAY??[crying emoji]," a third exclaimed, expressing excitement on the band’s surprises, which include their recent performance with the BTS star Jin.

For the unversed, Jin, 32, and Martin, 48, elated fans with The Astronaut and The Universe performance over the weekend.

The band reunited with the eldest member of BTS three years after they took the stage by fire in Argentina concert before his military enlistment.