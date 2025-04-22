Millie Bobby Brown starrer 'Enola Holmes 3' is in production: See first look

Henry Cavill to return for third sequel of 'Enola Holmes'

Millie Bobby Brown and Louis Partridge’s Enola Holmes’ third movie has entered into production.

Netflix confirmed the news on its Instagram by sharing the first look of the stars from the sets.

The streaming giant shared an image of both Millie and Louis sitting together in a frame with an ‘awkward silence.’

“Yor faves are back!!!! Enola Holmes 3 is now in production”, the social media handle of Netflix revealed.

Meanwhile, the 21-year-old also shared the first look by posting a video of her with so-star Partridge having an argument while being on the set.

She wrote in the caption: “We’re in production but not without @baratini at the helm. And so we begin.”

As soon as the new update surfaced on the internet, fans couldn’t control to express their excitement.

One of them commented, “Omgggg I can’t wait any more”, while another wrote: “This is amazing.”

A third fan expressed, “Yessss I needed an Enola Holmes 3!!”

The second sequel of the 2020 film featuring Brown alongside Hannah Dodd, David Thewlis, Henry Cavill and Gabriel Tierney.

Directed Philip Barabtini, the third installment will be bringing in Himesh Patel, Helena Bonham Carter and Sharon Duncan Brewster.