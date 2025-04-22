Hailey Bieber’s bloated belly sparks health concerns amid split rumours

Hailey Bieber, supermodel who’s recently been at the center of split rumours with her husband Justin Bieber, has now sparked massive health concerns with her "bloated belly."

On Monday afternoon, Hailey opened up on her Instagram Stories about a health issue she’s been dealing with.

The 28-year-old model and wife of music icon, shared that she's currently facing a tough situation with two ovarian cysts.

Sharing the story, the Vogue model captioned the post, "If you deal with ovarian cysts I'm right there with ya!' And the Rhode skincare founder added a red heart with a bandage on it."

The star wore a black tank top, lifting it slightly to show her bloated belly.

Back in 2022, Hailey talked about having a cyst the size of an apple, writing: "I don't have endometriosis or PCOS,' she said at the time, referring to polycystic ovary syndrome, 'but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times and it's never fun."

As explained by the Mayo Clinic, ovarian cysts are fluid-filled sacs that form in or on the surface of an ovary. Women typically have two ovaries, one located on each side of the uterus.