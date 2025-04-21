Andrew Garfield to return as 'Spider-Man'?

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' is coming out globally on July 31, 2026

Oscar nominated actor Andrew Garfield is known to play comic book hero Spider-Man in multiple films.

The last film of the popular franchise Spider-Man: No Way Home 2021 featured Tom Holland playing the titular role with appearances made by Garfield and OG hero Tobey Maguire.

The next film of the series will also star Tom in the lead role. So far there is no update if the other two actors will be marking their appearance in the new entry.

But the 41-year-old has expressed his interest of returning to Marvel to reprise the role of superhero again.

The Social Network star has shared that he would want to play the character again, but it should come with a surprise.

According to Andrew, he would want to bring the character with a unique and strange touch.

While addressing at Middle East Comic Con, the We Live In Time actor stated, “I would love to play the character again in some capacity,”

He explained, “But I think it would have to be very weird. I think I would like to do something very strange; I would want to do something very unique, and offbeat and surprising.”

2026’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to bring Holland in the lead role along with Sadie Sink.