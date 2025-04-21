'Sinners' director addresses chances of sequel: 'I never think...'

'Creed' actor plays twins 'Smoke' and 'Stack' in the thriller movie

Michael B. Jordan starrer Sinners has created a storm ever since it released.

Jordan’s latest flick is a period vampire thriller set in the backdrop of 1930s in Mississippi, directed by Ryan Coogler.

The 2025 horror flick features the Creed actor playing the role of twins Smoke and Stack.

The excited fans, who were looking forward to watch another Sinners movie, might get disappointed with the latest update shared by the creator himself.

Ryan has somewhat quashed the possibility of a sequel in a vague statement.

In conversation with EBONY, The Black Panther director spoke about the chances of a new entry of his new film.

He stated, “I never think about that”, while adding, “I’ve been in a space of making franchise films for a bit, so I wanted to get away from that.”

Ryan admitted that he wanted to give audience something that was original and unique, which also felt original and personal to him.

The American director continued: “I wanted the movie to feel like a full meal.”

“I wanted it to be a holistic and finished thing. That was how I was asked all about it. That was always my intention”, he concluded.

The intriguing and captivating film written and directed by Coogler also featured Hailee Steinfeld, Li Jun Li and Omar Benson Miller.