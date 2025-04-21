Jennifer Lopez shares FaceTime selfie with kids while ‘working’

Jennifer Lopez celebrates virtual Easter with kids

Jennifer Lopez is proving once again that even when life is moving at full speed, there’s always time for family—especially on Easter.

The singer, 55, shared a sweet carousel of photos on Instagram on Sunday, April 20, showing how she celebrated the holiday with her 17-year-old twins, Max and Emme, thanks to FaceTime.

“Grateful for FaceTime on days like today. Happy Easter from this working mama on the move!,” she captioned the post, giving all the working moms out there a relatable shoutout.

One of the snapshots captures Lopez smiling brightly in a nude-colored turtleneck, beaming at her twins who appeared on separate screens, making sure no kiddo felt left out even virtually.

Adding a little extra pastel flair, Lopez also shared more festive photos where she rocked a cozy pink and green sweater, a playful pink hairbow, and a purple necklace that proudly spelled out “Happy Easter.”

While Lopez didn’t tag her location, People previously reported she had been spotted in Saudi Arabia just the day before, headlining a show at the F1 Grand Prix.

True to form, she turned heads in a skintight hot pink catsuit, pink sunglasses, invisible heels, and a shiny silver clutch — basically redefining what it means to show up in style.

Even with her packed schedule, J.Lo has been making time for some special family moments lately.

Just recently, she and Emme attended the Broadway premiere of Othello in New York City, flashing big smiles and sharing hugs as they made their way into the star-studded show featuring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal.