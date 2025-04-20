Duchess of Edinburgh, Sarah Ferguson win hearts with sweet Easter moment

Duchess of Edinburgh and Sarah Ferguson shared a warm embrace outside St George's Chapel on Easter Sunday, offering a touching moment during this year's royal gathering.

King Charles and Queen Camilla led the family in attending the annual Easter service at Windsor Castle, maintaining tradition amid the King's ongoing health recovery, reported GB News.

The service, held at at the historic 15th-century Chapel, brought together key members of the Royal family-though notably absent were the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Joining the service were Prince Andrew and his former wife, Sarah Ferguson. While Andrew stepped away from public duties in 2019, his presence at the service alongside his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, marked a rare public appearance.

His attendance comes amid fresh scrutiny linked to reports involving an alleged Chinese spy.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh rounded out the royal group, reflecting a sense of unity during the religious celebration. St George's Chapel has long served as a symbolic site for royal milestones, including weddings and memorials.



