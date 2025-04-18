Shawn Levy, Ryan Gosling’s new Star Wars movie gets official title

Ryan Gosling’s childhood dream is officially taking flight, as Shawn Levy’s new Star Wars film gets a title and release date.

At the Star Wars Celebration panel in Tokyo, Japan, Gosling, 44, and the Deadpool and Wolverine director officially unveiled the highly anticipated Star Wars film, titled Star Wars: Starfighter, which will hit the screens on May 28, 2027, just three weeks after Marvel’s Avengers: Secret Wars lands on May 7.

At the panel, the Fall Guys star shared his excitement with fans, teasing more about the movie.

"The reality is that this script is just so good. It has such a great story with great and original characters," he spilled the beans, per The Hollywood Reporter.

"It’s filled with so much heart and adventure, and there just really is not a more perfect filmmaker for this particular story than Shawn," the Barbie actor added.

After Eva Mendes' husband appeared on the stage, a photo from his childhood flashed on the big screen, showing off his vintage Star Wars bedsheets.

However, quick witted Gosling toned down the heartfelt moment with his humourous touch.

"Naturally, she thought that it might be something that the fans would appreciate, but I suspect that she just sort of wants to justify years of hoarding,” he says of his mother who sent the nostalgic photo. .

The Notebook star continued, "As you can see from the picture, I guess I was probably dreaming about Star Wars before I even saw the film. And it’s probably framed my idea of what a movie even was."

Gosling has been announced as the star of a new Star Wars film a week after his efforts for the addition of new Stunt Oscar category comes to fruition.