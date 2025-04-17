Jennifer Aniston’s dating difficulties revealed

Jennifer Aniston has trouble to pursue romantic relationships.

A source spilled to RadarOnline.com, “Jen can get a first date, it's the second date she has trouble with.”

An insider revealed that Jen had no luck because she’s “locked in the past”.

“Jen always wants to go to the same boring places for martinis or just stay home,” remarked a source.

Another insider mentioned, “She also doesn't have much of interest to talk about or do other than her work.”

“Jennifer was very gracious about it, but privately it hit her really hard,” said an insider.

The source stated, “She's very lonely and the fact that Justin has gotten married again is a reminder that she should have moved on by now, too.”

Jennifer, who was first married to Brad Pitt, had already moved on with Ines de Ramon.

“It stings her to see Brad coupled up. But instead of making changes in her own life, she blames everyone else for her rotten track record,” explained an insider.

Jennifer reportedly could not land a second date with anyone even though her former husband Justin Theroux already tied the knot again with actress Nicole Brydon Bloom.

“The dudes are like, thanks but no thanks. She needs to make more of an effort if she wants a guy to stick around,” added an insider.