Prince William welcomes new era for Earthshot Prize amid leadership shift

Prince William has shared his vision for the future of The Earthshot Prize as the charity prepares for a key leadership transition.

Hannah Jones, the inaugural CEO of the environmental initiatives, will step down this summer after four years at the helm. Jones played a key role in shaping The Earthshot Prize into a globally respected platform since its launch in 2020.

While she will be stepping back from her leadership duties, she continues to advise Kensington Palace on innovation and sustainability strategies.

In her place, Jason Knauf has been named the incoming CEO. Knauf, who previously worked as a senior royal aide, is currently collaborating with Jones to ensure a seamless transition of responsibilities.

Prince William who founded the Earthshot Prize and remains its president expressed deep appreciation for Jones' leadership.

'As the first CEO Hannah has built the Prize into a world-class organisation as we look ahead to the future of The Prize I look forward to working with Jason to chart the course for next five years of The Earthshot Prize and beyond.'

With a new leader at the helm, The Earthshot Prize is poised to evolve further as it continues its mission to inspire global climate action and environmental breakthroughs.