Prince William delivers major blow to Meghan after Harry 'infuriates' him

Prince William appoints Megahn Markle's accuser to major role

Tensions between the royal brothers may have just hit a new high.

Following Prince Harry’s surprise visit to Ukraine — a move that reportedly “infuriated” Prince William — his older brother has made a bold decision that’s bound to strike a nerve with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Prince William has appointed Jason Knauf, the former palace aide who accused Meghan Markle of bullying, as the new CEO of The Earthshot Prize, per the organisation’s announcement.

Knauf’s return to the royal spotlight comes at a particularly charged moment.

In 2018, he sent an internal email detailing serious concerns about Meghan’s alleged behaviour, writing: “I am very concerned that the Duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year… She is bullying Y and seeking to undermine her confidence.”

Meghan has repeatedly denied the claims, calling them part of a “calculated smear campaign.”

Still, William’s decision to elevate Knauf, who was once at the center of Meghan’s biggest royal controversy, feels pointed.

Sources recently told GB News that William was left frustrated after being blocked from visiting Ukraine due to security concerns, while Harry had no trouble doing so.

“That’s the kind of thing that would absolutely infuriate William,” Mail on Sunday’s Editor-at-Large Charlotte Griffiths told the outlet, adding, “Harry does get away with things that William simply can’t.”

She continued, “And I’m sure Harry… he must plan these things. He must plan them to annoy his brother. I can’t help but think it’s deliberate.”