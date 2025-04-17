Prince William, Kate Middleton’s coronation plans laid out: details

King Charles cancer diagnosis has triggered a chain of events in the royal household, even if the Buckingham Palace stresses that the monarch is doing well.

Charles was already in his 70s when he ascended to the throne after his mother, late Queen Elizabeth died at the age of 96. While the Firm likes to be prepared for any unforeseen circumstances, some plans had to be sped up after the monarch’s diagnosis was revealed.

According to an update issued to Harper’s Bazaar, Prince William’s ascension could come “earlier than expected” and “sooner rather than later.”

Now, the outlet reveals that there is a set plan for the coronation of William and Kate Middleton and it is going to be very different from King Charles.

Royal author Tom Quinn said that for Charles, the “emphasis has been on ceremony, on dignity, all that kind of old-fashioned stuff” but with William and Kate, it “won’t be doing that. They’ll be doing the opposite.”

Meanwhile, royal author Robert Hardman shared that the ceremony will be a very different affair”

Similarly, that will also be resonated the new reign of King William and Queen Catherine.

Quinn explained that the monarchy “will look much less formal, less stiff than it has been under [King] Charles.”

“It’ll be less ceremony. It’ll be shorter. I think he’ll try to—I wouldn’t say modernise, but maybe some of the elements will feel more contemporary.”