Sad truth about Prince Harry’s attitude for beloved ex-charity revealed

Prince Harry’s latest row over former charity Sentebale has raised many speculations about his priorities.

In surprising claims, the Duke of Sussex is accused of ruining his own hard work with his “lack of interest” after marriage to Meghan Markle.

Sentebale’s cofounder Prince Seeiso’s brother, Chief Khoabane Theko made some surprising claims about Harry and his feelings towards his former charity, which he held close to his heart.

The chief told The Telegraph that he was “perturbed” to find out that when Harry and Meghan Markle took holidays in Africa, they did not visit Lesotho.

Khoabane, who was not aware that Harry has visited twice since his marriage, suggested the Duke of Sussex could have visited “more often”.

Harry last visited to Lesotho in October 2024 which was his first in six years. He previously visited more frequently, making four trips between June 2010 and the end of 2015.

“When [Sentebale] was launched, I remember his words quite vividly, because he was very strong in saying ‘my mother, this place, her passion about Africa’ and all that.”

“He’s a loved figure because of his openness, but his loss of interest has totally killed the spirit of the Sentebale’s survival,” the chief explained. “I haven’t seen him [Prince Harry] since he got himself married.”

Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in a shock move quit the charity last month after siding with the trustees against board chair Dr Sophie Chandauka, claiming her leadership was “untenable”.