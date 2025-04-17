Prince Harry former charity releases statement amid ongoing probe

Prince Harry’s former charity Sentebale, which is currently under investigation about its working after surprising accusations, was served another blow.

The Duke of Sussex and his co-founder Prince Seeiso had resigned last month in a “heartbreaking” decision to support the board of trustees who walked out of Harry’s ‘beloved’ charity.

Dr Margaret Ikpoh, an East Yorkshire-based GP, was named a trustee last month following the mass resignations. However, she stepped down earlier this month in the wake of intense scrutiny prompted by the bitter boardroom row, via The Telegraph.

“This is a particularly difficult time to have joined the organisation, given the unexpected sustained and intrusive media attention,” a Sentebale spokesman said.

“She has chosen to step down out of respect for her family and other professional commitments, which we fully understand, respect and support.”

They continued, “We deeply appreciate her interest in Sentebale over a long period of time and look forward to staying in touch.”

Since Harry’s shock exit from the charity, which he had founded in the memory of his late mother, Princess Diana, has stirred a major controversy as Dr Sophie Chandauka, the chaity’s chair, chose to fight back.

Dr Chandauka had brought forward claims of mismanagement and accused Harry of “bullying at scale” following his statement.

The Charity Commission is currently digging into claims of bullying, harassment and corruption.