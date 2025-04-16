Travis Kelce subtly speaks out about Taylor Swift on podcast amid rumours

Travis Kelce shuts down Taylor Swift split speculations on podcast with a shout-out

Taylor Swift has earned multiple mentions on Travis Kelce’s podcast despite not appearing as a guest yet.

Similarly the 35-year-old athlete subtly gave a shout out to his girlfriend while reading out a comment from a Swiftie.

During the New Heights podcast episode, on Wednesday, April 16th, Travis and his brother Jason Kelce hosted a segment called “No Dumb Questions.”

While reading out one of the comments, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said, “Our no dumb question is from Christie,” before being startled by their username, which was, “Tay’s servant.”

To fans’ amusement, Travis reacted with a one-word response, saying, “OK,” and moving on to the question. “If you had to swap lives with one of your podcast guests for 48 hours, who would you pick and what would you do?”

The NFL star declared that he would love to be LeBron James for a day. “I’ve always wanted to play in the NBA. [It’s] a dream that I’ve always had as a kid, and I would love to know what that dream actually feels like,” he said.

“And to be able to jump as high as he can and slam the ball in the basketball hoop as hard as he can, I would also love to know what that feels like, as well.”

The pop superstar mention comes as the couple has been on the receiving end of much speculations.

Taylor and Travis have been laying low and not seen in public anymore which sparked rumours but sources have ensured that the lovebirds are taking some private time for themselves and are still very much in love.