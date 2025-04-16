Louis Tomlinson, Zara McDermott break cover after shocking move

Louis Tomlinson and Zara McDermott make surprise appearance together

Louis Tomlinson and Zara McDermott laid all rumours to rest as they stepped out together for a cosy lunch date where they seemed to soak up each other’s company.

The 33-year-old singer was seen holding hands with the reality star, as they went out and about on a sunny day in Malibu, on Tuesday, April 15th.

The former One Direction star and McDermott opted for casual outfits for the Soho Beach House date, with Tomlinson wearing black hoodie and tracksuit trousers, and his girlfriend sporting a black crop top, matching hoodie and grey jogger pants.

This comes after the new couple sparked rumours of some trouble in paradise, after going public with their relationship.

The Back To You hitmaker went to Coachella with his friends, leaving the documentary maker behind, but the two are seemingly together and still in love.

Tomlinson and McDermott made their first appearance together when they went out to The Suffolk in Aldeburgh for a dinner date.

The lovebirds then travelled together to the U.S. and made their social media debut together by posting each other on Instagram.