Meghan Markle opens up about her pregnancy loss: 'You learn to detach'

Meghan Markle opens up about her health struggles in 'Confessions of a Female Founder'

Meghan Markle is reflecting on one of the most painful chapters of her life.

On the second episode of her new podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, the Duchess of Sussex spoke candidly about the miscarriage she suffered in 2020 and the emotional detachment that followed.

In conversation with Girls Who Code founder Reshma Saujani, Meghan, 43, carefully broached the topic, asking her guest if she was “comfortable talking about it” before sharing her own story.

“I’ve spoken about the miscarriage that we experienced,” she said, “and I think in some parallel way, you have to learn to detach from the thing that you have so much promise and hope for.”

She added, “And to be able to be ok at a certain point to let something go, something that you planned to love for a long time.”

The mom of two previously revealed her miscarriage in a moving 2020 New York Times op-ed and touched on it again in the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.

Saujani, who has experienced miscarriages due to auto-immune issues, responded with empathy: “I feel like you’re reading my diary, that’s really insightful.”

The episode follows Meghan’s earlier health disclosure about suffering postpartum preeclampsia, which she called “so rare and so scary” while still trying to “show up for people.”

Meghan welcomed her and Prince Harry’s son Archie in 2019 and daughter Lilibet in 2021.