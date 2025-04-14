Justin Bieber wife Hailey Bieber gets fan support amid marital woes

Hailey Bieber supported by fan after Coachella run-in during hard time in her marriage

Justin Bieber's partner Hailey Bieber gets staunch support from her fan as the couple navigate the troubled marital life.

As the rumours of marital woes loom, troubling news of the Sorry singer keep surfacing.

The Peaches singer recently made headlines for his paparazzi meltdown.

Amid the chaos disrupting their lives, the Rhode Skin founder's interaction with a fan has brought the celeb unflinching support.

A fan named Shelly took to Instagram Stories to share her encounter with the 28-year-old at Coachella which led to believe that the mother of one is not 'egoistical' like other stars, as revealed by Daily Mail.

As per the outlet, the model was at the event to promote her Rhode skincare line where Hailey recognized Shelley from the crowd, pulled her out of line and talked to her warmly.

Alec Baldwin's niece managed to recognize Shelley as the two are reportedly 'mutuals' on social media. The two had even had a conversation at a Halloween event a couple of years ago.

The fan narrated what Hailey had said to her, "MY ANGEL!!!! You're here!! I love seeing you, you always look so cute."

The two then posed together.

The warm interaction made Shelley her lifelong fan, "YA THEY CAN NEVER MAKE ME HATE HER."