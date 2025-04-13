Colin Farrell talks about son having 'neurogenetic disorder'

'In Bruges' star confesses having 'deep sense of fear'

The Penguin actor Colin Farrell has opened about being a parent to a child with neurogenetic disorder.

Farrell has a son named James, which he welcomed with his ex-girlfriend Kim Bordenave in 2003.

The 21-year-old child has a rare neurogenetic disorder called the 'Angelman Syndrome'; a condition that causes intellectual disability, delayed development, problems with movement, speech and balance.

The Batman actor shared that he has a deep sense of fear in him, but at the same time there is also love and respect that has developed in him over the time.

While speaking to Candis Magazine, Colin opened, "When James was born, we thought he was perfect. Well, he is perfect - but we thought he was physically and neurologically perfect, too.”

The Golden Globe winner admitted that he does not take anything for granted.

"You really do take nothing for granted. There's a deep sense of fear - I've run through hospital with James in my arms when he was having a seizure - but there's also a sense of love and respect.”

The 45-year-old continued, “You know how you hear that a child's first steps are a seminal moment in the life of the parent - as well as the child. Well, if you've been told there's a chance your child will never walk, those steps take on a whole new meaning."

Farrell also have another son named Henry, who he shares with ex-partner, Alicja Bachleda-Curús.