Brittany Cartwright reveals life changes after son Cruz’s autism diagnosis

Brittany Cartwright shares insights into raising son Cruz after autism diagnosis

Brittany Cartwright had a candid conversation about how her goals about raising son Cruz have shifted after his autism diagnosis.

The 36-year-old reality star publicly shared her three-year-old son’s diagnosis this month, which she said, “wasn’t a shock whenever we had it, but to finally have that — it opens a lot of doors.”

Cartwright continued, “He’s been in OT [occupational therapy], in speech and he has a therapeutic companion that goes to class with him every day. He has everything he needs,” in an interview with Us Weekly.

The Valley star went on to say that while she is learning something new every day, she wants to “use my platform for something good,” and “help other families” get more awareness about autism.

“It’s new for me too,” she added, saying her son “is just so perfect.”

Speaking about Cruz, who she shares with her estranged husband Jax Taylor, she said, “I wouldn’t change a thing about him. He is the most amazing, special little boy. He is mostly nonverbal right now, but he still [says] things like ‘mommy’ all the time. He was saying ‘mommy’ today … he is just so perfect.”

She shared that there is still a lack of awareness about raising kids who are on the autism spectrum and she herself is “learning as we go. And if we can help other families, that’s a dream come true.”