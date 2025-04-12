Stranger Things star spills secrets on final season's emotional ending

Stranger Things star details on his character's fate in latest 'Stranger Things' instalment

Finn Wolfhard spills details on his character's fate in the latest Stranger Things instalment, admitting he feels sad about the outcome.

The 22-year-old, who portrays Mike Wheeler in the Netflix science-fiction series, opened up to People Magazine about his character and reaching the end of the highly acclaimed show.

He told the outlet, "I was so happy with his ending, and I don't know, I was satisfied, but I was also very confused and sad, but also very happy.”

The actor, who has been on the show since its premiere in July 2016, explained that wrapping up the final season took an emotional toll, admitting it was "definitely a lot.”

Wolfhard further went on to add, "I felt like I was in a dream or something. None of it felt real. I don't know, it felt perfect.”

Stranger Things tells the tale of a group of friends who battle supernatural forces in their fictional Indiana town in the 1980s.

Apart from Wolfhard, the series also stars Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo and Sadie Sink, plus Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Jamie Campbell Bower, Brett Gelman, David Harbour, and Winona Ryder in lead roles.