Pedro Pascal fears he might not be living up to fans' expectations

'The Last of Us' is set to release on HBO Max on April 13

Marvel star Pedro Pascal has done quite spectacular roles in his life, yet the star feels that he might not be living up to his fans’ anticipation.

Pascal has made some overwhelming choices of characters in the past just to make people happy.

However, all those roles were intimidating for him personally.

Now that he is leading the MCU’s Fantastic Four: First Steps, The Kingsman actor is already feeling nervous.

In conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the 50-year-old stated, “Stepping into something like Game of Thrones and then going into the early days of Netflix with Narcos and then Star Wars and the world of video games with The Last of Us, each time I’ve felt like I couldn’t top how intimidating the last one was.”

The Chilean American actor admitted that all his past roles were scary, but he did them just to meet the expectations of his admirers.

He added, “They’re all scary because you really want to make people happy, especially if it’s something that’s widely known with particular expectations around it because you want those expectations to be met.”

At present, Pedro is looking forward to see how people react to his latest season of The Last of Us, set to premiere on April 13.