Prince Andrew key demand ‘cancelled last minute’ amid investigation

Prince Andrew key demand ‘cancelled last minute’ amid spy controversy

Prince Andrew, who found himself in the centre of controversy, had called for a crucial meeting when claims of his involvement in the spy scandal had emerged.

The Duke of York had urged to have a face-to-face meeting with the director general of MI5, Sir Ken McCallum, to address security concerns, a report by The Telegraph revealed.

Last year, King Charles’ brother seemingly caused a new headache for the royal when one of his close confidantes, Yang Tengbo, was discovered to be an alleged Chinese spy, causing a national security issue.

The scandal had further distanced Andrew from his family and had to uninvite himself from the annual Christmas Walk in 2024.

Andrew wanted to learn more about the security concerns surrounding Yang with the agency boss. However, the outlet reported that the meeting was “cancelled at last minute”.

While the official reason has not been disclosed, it is understood that Sir Ken withdrew the meeting after former PM Rishi Sunak called a surprise general election that required his full attention.

The meeting was not rescheduled. Moreover, the meeting would have been considered to be unusual given that Yang was being investigated and had close ties to the disgraced Duke.