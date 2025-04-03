Justin Vernon reacts to Taylor Swift Bon Iver collab on Eras Tour

Taylor Swift fans win over Justin Vernon at Eras Tour

Bon Iver could not join Taylor Swift on her Eras Tour but Justin Vernon virtually experienced the power of their collaborative song.

The 43-year-old musician was blown away by the reaction of Swifties as the pop superstar played their collab, exile, from her album folklore as well the title track from evermore.

During his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Bon Iver frontman reflected on watching the performance, on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Sharing how he felt when Swift performed their collaborations and the fans sang along, Vernon said, “Out of body. Out of body.”

The Holocene singer added, “Sadly we didn’t ever get a chance to sing it with her on her tour. She got to come sing it with us but I saw those clips and I’m like, ‘Gosh, they sound better than one of me can sound.'”

Vernon continued, “I mean pretty powerful to just see that and to hear how that sounded. It was amazing.”

Along with folklore and evermore, Swift also joined Vernon’s band Big Red Machine on their album How Long Do You Think It's Gonna Last?, on two of their songs, Birch and Renegade.