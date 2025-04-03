Blake Lively 'losing' position in legal battle with Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively draws backlash for THIS scene in A Simple Favor

Blake Lively has garnered negative attention amid her ongoing legal dispute with It Ends With Us director and costar, Justin Baldoni.

As her movie on domestic violence remains embroiled in controversy, Lively ends up getting criticised for another of her past movies.

The 2018's flick, A Simple Favor is making headlines again, but this time it's for a controversial scene that wasn't even in the original script. The actress has faced backlash for her character's shocking actions.

As reported by Daily Mail, the Gossip Girl alum while recording commentary for the film's Blu-Ray release confessed that she had 'improvised' a scene.

In that particular scene, the Taylor Swift's BFF's character Emily Nelson taunts her husband Sean, played by Henry Golding, and as the pair leans in to kiss Lively (Emily) grabs Golding's privates.

The rationale behind her impromptu act was that the mother of four felt that it was something that the character Emily Nelson would do in that particular moment.

While the Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants star admitted to it being awkward to shoot such a scene with someone you have just met, the Deadpool's partner is getting negative feedback from the netizens.

One social media user wrote, "This is absolutely unbelievable!"

Another internet user commented, "OMG poor Henry looks so uncomfortable. This woman is shameless."

One fan in particular inquired where the intimacy coordinator was.