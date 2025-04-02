Travis Kelce shares sweet moment with newborn baby in 1st meeting

Travis Kelce meets new family member for the first time!

Travis Kelce, who recently welcomed his newborn niece, got to meet her for the first time and shared his sweet reaction.

The 35-year-old NFL star sat down with his brother Jason Kelce, for their podcast, New Heights, on Wednesday, April 2nd, and met his youngest niece.

The retired Philadelphia Eagles centre asked his brother if he wanted to see his new niece, to which Travis excitedly replied, “Yes, I want to see my new niece, Jason! You only sent one picture. You didn’t even tell me what name you picked yet.”

Seeing Jason and Kylie Kelce’s newborn, who was born on March 30th, Travis got overwhelmed with emotions as he said, “Hey, little muffin! Look at you. You hanging out with Mom? Tell Ky I said hello. I’m glad everything’s going great.”

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end then asked his sister-in-law if his niece was still a "nameless baby,” to which Kylie responded that they named the baby, Finnley “Finn” Anne Kelce.

The athlete gave his niece a new nickname and asked if he is “Finny” and Kylie replied, “Yeah, Finn.”

“Finnley Anne Kelce, we’re calling her Finn,” Jason chimed in, and Travis added that the choice is “adorable.”

Travis went on to voice his admiration for his sister-in-law saying, “You’re impressive, Ky! You’re impressive.”

Kylie replied, “Thanks, Trav. It wouldn’t have been possible without your brother, you know?”

Travis then spoke to his niece, “Hey, Finn! Finn, you just look adorable. Are you happy to be out?”

“How was Kylie’s uterus?” Jason joked, "Too comfy, that’s why we had to evict her."

Travis quipped, “I’m sorry your father’s a weirdo."

“That was lovely, thank you for that,” said Travis to Jason.

Travis is now uncle to four nieces, including Finnley, Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 4, and Bennett, 2.