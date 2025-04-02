Royal family issues statement as Duchess Sophie performs key duty

Duchess Sophie, who has become a trusted ally to her brother-in-law King Charles, has performed a key duty amid King Charles III's ongoing health battle.

The Duchess of Edinburgh, who's also patron of Race Against Dementia, visited Dyson RAD Dementia Research Acceleration Project Lab in Edinburgh.

The was founded by Sir Jackie in 2016 after his wife Helen was diagnosed, to apply “an F1-mindset” to dementia research.

Sophie's stunning photos in a lab coat have been shared by the royal family's official Instagram account with details about her tour.

The Palace wrote: "As Royal Patron of the charity, The Duchess met researchers and had the opportunity to witness their groundbreaking work in action."

As per details, the charity unites scientists and industry leaders to “fuel fresh thinking and relentless innovation” to tackle the condition, which affects a third of adults in the UK.

Sophie also met with Dr Claire Durrant and her team, who are investigating the causes and consequences of synapse loss in Alzheimer’s disease.

Dr Durrant reportedly works with live human brain slice cultures, tiny pieces of brain tissue which would otherwise be discarded during routine neurosurgical procedures, and partners with Dyson engineers at the technology firm’s base in Wiltshire for further analysis.

Researchers demonstrated a high-powered multiphoton microscope, which captures detailed images of how Alzheimer’s affects brain cells in real time.