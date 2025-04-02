‘Little House on the Prairie’ actress Patty Maloney breathes her last at 89

'Little House on the Prairie' actress Patty Maloney died at 89

The Little House on the Prairie actress Patty Maloney has passed away at the age of 89.

Her brother, Dave Myrabo, confirmed the news of her death to The Hollywood Reporter, revealing that she died on Monday, March 31.

The actress, who played Alice Bates in the TV Series, which ran from 1974 to 1983, breathed her last while she was in hospice care in Winter Park, Florida, after experiencing "several" strokes over the years.

"For a little person growing up in a big world, she did everything she wanted to do," Myrabo said.

In addition to starring in the Little House on the Prairie, Maloney is widely known for playing Chewbacca’s son Lumpy on the Star Wars Holiday Special.

Among a variety of roles that she embraced, the late actress is also famous as Honk from the Sid & Marty Krofft family show Far Out Space Nuts.

Don't Be Afraid of the Dark, Punch and Jody, Ernest Saves Christmas, The Ice Pirates, and Swing Shift are among the many movies in which she appeared.

Maloney is survived by her brother, who announced her death, her nieces Jennifer and Laura and her brother-in-law, Vic.