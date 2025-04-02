Tom Holland enjoys heartfelt fan encounter on set of ‘The Odyssey’

Tom Holland had a sweet fan encounter while taking break from The Odyssey filming in Italy.

The Uncharted star - who sported a green hoodie, jeans and sunglasses - was seen meeting a young fan.

The fan was wearing a Marvel Spider-Man branded shirt and gave Holland a hand-drawn sketch of the web slinger.

The actor posed for a photo with the fan and proudly held up the drawing. The heart melting interaction came on heels of Sony Pictures' announcement, revealing the title of the upcoming film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and confirming its theatrical release on July 31, 2026.

Although 2021's No Way Home ended with everyone in the film magically forgetting, several familiar faces are set to return, including Tom Holland's fiancée Zendaya, plus costars Jacob Batalon and Jon Favreau. Sadie Sink will also join the cast.

Holland has been spending time in Italy in recent weeks to film The Odyssey, in which he will costar with Matt Damon as the mythological Greek heroes Telemachus and his father Odysseus in an adaptation of the Ancient Greek epic written poet Homer.

The Odyssey is slated release in theatres July 17, 2026, two weeks before Spider-Man: Brand New Day's release on July 31, 2026.