Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni: Legal expert drops bombshell in documentary

'Dispute: Lively vs. Baldoni' aired on TV on March 31, 2025

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are the part of the latest buzz in Hollywood as they fight a legal battle.

For the unversed, the 37-year-old actress filed a legal complaint against her It Ends With Us co-star and director over sexual harassment and for starting a smear campaign against her.

Since January, the two stars are fighting a legal battle with both the sides bringing in evidence to rest their cases.

The ongoing Hollywood feud was also streamed on TV screens on March 31 in the documentary titled, Dispute: Lively vs. Baldoni.

The show took viewers deep into the legal drama and showcased a detailed examination of the interviews of reporters including public relations professionals, legal analyst and intimacy coordinators.

However, neither Blake nor Justin’s lawyers were part of the documentary, but Legal expert Dina Doll did share her opinion regarding the case.

According to her, the Gossip Girl star has a stronger case amid the Virgin River actor’s arguments.

“My professional opinion, Blake Lively has the stronger case – because all of Justin Baldoni’s arguments about fame and control don’t really refute her claim of sexual harassment”, added Dina.

She even spoke about the specific allegations applied by Blake regarding the improvisation of intimate scenes and other inappropriate stuff.

Expert says, “Those seem to be pretty strong basis for a claim of sexual harassment.”

Where Lively claims that it was all sexual harassment, Baldoni countered it by saying it was all consensual.