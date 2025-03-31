Prince Harry, Meghan take action after Sentebale boss bombshell interview

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle break silence over the damning allegations that have emerged in the Sentebale row.

The African charity chair, Dr Sophie Chandauka, sat down with Sky News for a bombshell interview giving insight into what had transpired ahead of Harry’s exit from his beloved charity

Dr Chandauka accused him of “bullying at scale” and shared that Harry had “unleashed the Sussex machine” on her and the 540 employees after he announced his resignation.

While Harry and Meghan have refused to comment publicly on the matter, the sources close to the Sussexes are springing action to blast the claims as “baseless”. This appears to be a subtle strategy to deflect claims without having to do it directly.

The sources told Mail Online that Dr Chandauka’s statements were “largely inaccurate”. They particularly emphasised that her narrative about Meghan’s surprise appearance at the fundraising Polo match in Miami and Netflix’s involvement were “highly misleading”.

They also refuted Chandauka’s claims that Sentebale lost its funders following Harry’s exit from the royal family in 2020.

Insiders say that “the resignation of the trustees and Harry was as a direct result of the chair’s mismanagement”.

They also stressed that Sentebale was in a stable financial position when Chandauka was appointed chair in 2023. And any loss in charity revenue after Harry’s move from UK was “baseless and inaccurate”.