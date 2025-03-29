Diddy’s ex Cassie Ventura makes first red carpet appearance after lawsuit

Cassie Ventura breaks cover after speaking out against Diddy

Cassie Ventura, who accused Diddy of abuse, made her first red carpet appearance since the start of the legal drama.

The 38-year-old model stepped out for the premiere of MobLand at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, in London, on Thursday, March 27th.

Ventura, who is currently expecting her third child, was joined by her husband, Alex Fine.

The Long Way to Go hitmaker took to Instagram after the event and shared a series of pictures.

“Date night at the @mobland_pplus UK Premiere,” Ventura, 38, captioned a slideshow on Instagram Friday that featured photos and videos from the glamorous outing. “I love you @alexfine44,” she wrote in the caption.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2019, went twinning in all-black and leather outfits.

This marks Ventura’s first red carpet appearance since she filled her lawsuit against the disgraced rapper in November 2023.

She accused him of rape, abuse and other bombshell claims, which led to his eventual arrest on September 16th, 2024.

The Bad Boy Records founder has since been held at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn.

Diddy’s trial is scheduled to star on May 5th.