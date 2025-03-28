Isla Fisher shares insight into her life after Sacha Baron divorce

Isla Fisher has recently shared insight into her life after divorce from Sacha Baron Cohen.

In a new interview with Stellar, the Wedding Crashers star explained how the end of their marriage changed her life.

Isla, who shares three children with Sacha, said, “I think because of the challenges that I've gone through in the last two years.”

“I don't see that it will change much,” confessed the 49-year-old.

The Godmothered actress revealed that her career had been put on the “backburner” while raising her children with Sacha.

“I definitely am trying to focus more on myself professionally, something that was always on the backburner,” stated the Visions actress.

Isla told the outlet, “I always put motherhood first but everyone's a lot older now.”

“Obviously my children are always going to come first – every parent feels that way – but it is nice to go back to work and feel of value or be able to contribute at least to the arts in a way that's meaningful to me,” explained The Great Gatsby actress.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Isla starred in supernatural Stan series Wolf Like Me and big-screen movies, including Dog Man and Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy.

The actress had five movies in the pipeline in post-production, per IMDB, including the third instalment of Now You See Me.

Isla's confession came after she offered a hopeful message for the future amid her split from Sacha.

“Don’t be scared to start over, you might like your new story better,” read the post.